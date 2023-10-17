Microscopic Masterpieces: See the images that bridge art and science

Through a microscopic lens, the heat from an igniting matchstick – captured within one-eight-thousandth of a second – is palpable. A mosaic of caffeine crystals could be mistaken for a work of abstract art. And a massive, venomous fang plunging into frame actually belongs to a 13-centimeter tarantula.

This year marks Nikon’s 49th Small World Photomicrography competition, which recognizes excellence in photography through the microscope. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these captivating microscopic images hold the key to advancing crucial scientific research.

For instance, this year’s first place winner is a colorful image of a rodent optic nerve head, created by Hassanain Qambari and Jayden Dickson. Qambari has used images like this to research diabetic retinopathy for two decades.

He noted that Nikon's competition is an important opportunity to showcase scientific achievement. “All the images presented in the competition represent the beauty and artistic side of science, which may otherwise get overlooked,” Qambari said in a Nikon press release.

From the shape of a heart nestled in a cluster of breast cancer cells, to the translucent head of a zebrafish, the artistry of photomicrography is made clear by this year’s winners. In fact, browsing these images feels like entering a portal to another universe.

See the full list of winners and honorable mentions here.

Rodent optic nerve head showing astrocytes (yellow), contractile proteins (red) and retinal vasculature (green). (By Hassanain Qambari and Jayden Dickson / Nikon Small World)

Matchstick igniting by the friction surface of the box. (By Ole Bielfeldt / Nikon Small World)

Breast cancer cells. (By Malgorzata Lisowska / Nikon Small World)

Venomous fangs of a small tarantula. (By John-Oliver Dum / Nikon Small World)

Auto-fluorescing defensive hairs covering the leaf surface of Eleagnus angustifolia exposed to UV light. (By Dr. David Maitland / Nikon Small World)

Slime mold (Comatricha nigra) showing capillitial fibers through its translucent peridium. (By Timothy Boomer / Nikon Small World)

Mouse embryo. (By Dr. Grigorii Timin and Dr. Michel Milinkovitch / Nikon Small World)

Caffeine crystals. (By Stefan Eberhard / Nikon Small World)

Crystallized sugar syrup. (By Dr. Diego García / Nikon Small World)

"Cuckoo wasp" standing on a flower. (By Sherif Abdallah Ahmed / Nikon Small World)

Sunflower pollen on an acupuncture needle. (By John-Oliver Dum / Nikon Small World)

Chinese moon moth (Actias ningpoana) wing scales. (By Yuan Ji / Nikon Small World)