Michelle Branch Claps Back at Mom Shamer After Nursing 6-Week-Old Baby at Park

The singer took to Twitter on March 15 to express her thoughts on a not-so-pleasant experience she had while breastfeeding her daughter at a park.

"I just got shamed by another mother (who was holding her own young infant!) for nursing my 6 week old baby on a bench at a playground while my toddler was playing," Michelle wrote. "She said I wasn't 'being modest' I am in shock that this kind of judgement was coming from a fellow mom!"

In a separate Tweet, she continued, "...and to clarify, I had a nursing tank top on and was seated away from others. It's not like I walked into the crowd and whipped my t-ts out. Being a mom is hard enough. Can we not judge one another for how we feed our babies?"

Users fled to the comment section to show their support for Michelle and her encounter.

One user wrote, "Amen!! So sorry you had to deal with this. Women need to support one another not push each other down. Don't let it get to you , you're an amazing mama!! Love you."

Another chimed in, "Ugh, that's so frustrating, especially when it's coming from another mom! Why is providing nourishment to our babies seen as a shameful thing?"

Branch and husband Patrick Carney welcomed daughter Willie Jacquet Carney on Feb. 2 after suffering a miscarriage in December 2020.

At the time, Branch and Carney took to Instagram to announce her arrival. "Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl," she wrote. "Willie Jacquet Carney was born on 2/2/22. She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name. We're so in love."

Branch is also mom to son Rhys James Carney, 3, with Carney and daughter Owen Isabelle Landau, 16, with ex musician Teddy Landau.