Michael Douglas details being mistaken for his children's grandfather

Michael Douglas is opening up about the reality of raising kids at an older age, from the joys to the "rough" moments.

The 79-year-old Oscar winner told the Telegraph in an interview published April 20 that one time while visiting his children's college, he was thought to be their grandfather.

“‘This is not grandfather’s day, this is parents’ day.’ I say ‘I am a parent!’” he told the outlet. “That was a rough one.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, who have been married for nearly 24 years, share two children: son Dylan, 23, and daughter Carys, 21. Douglas also shares 45-year-old Cameron Douglas with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Douglas previously revealed in 2021 that he was mistaken for Carys' grandfather at her high school graduation, but he laughed it off.

“I’m not gonna take it personal. They’re just trying to be nice,” he said at the time.

While not Carys' grandfather, Douglas is a proud granddad to his eldest son Cameron's two children: Lua, who was born in 2017, and Ryder, born in 2020.

In the interview with the Telegraph, Douglas also opened up about his regrets from missing his oldest son's upbringing due to the demands of working in entertainment.

“Cameron suffered a lot from that time... I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together.

“And you’ve done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids,” he said.

Nevertheless, Douglas called his children "extraordinary beings" and said he's grateful that they've been a part of his life during his 50s, 60s and 70s.

"I probably certainly have to thank their mum and Catherine. They’ve just been a joy. We’ve had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together," he said.

Now, Douglas and Zeta-Jones are "empty nesters." Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022 and Carys has one more year of college to go, Douglas said.

Carys turned 21 on April 20, and Douglas and Zeta-Jones celebrated by posting tributes to Instagram.

Douglas posted a picture of him and his daughter posing on a red carpet together.

"Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness," he captioned the pic.

Zeta-Jones shared a photo carousel of Carys as a baby and toddler.

"You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life," Zeta-Jones wrote in the caption. "Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama."

