Vicente Fernández, the Mexican Icon and ‘King of Rancheras,' Dead at 81

Vicente Fernández, the Mexican entertainer whose illustrious career as the "king of rancheras" spanned decades in music and TV, has died, Noticias Telemundo reports. He was 81.

"We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.," a post on the singer's Instagram page said.

The cultural icon had numerous health issues in recent years.

In 2012, Fernández underwent a complex surgery that removed almost half of his liver because of a tumor. A year after that he faced pulmonary thrombosis, and in March 2015, the singer had three hernias removed.

This year, Fernández was hospitalized after suffering a fall at his ranch. He also was faced with the release of photos that appeared to show him touching women without their consent while he was posing with them. He was also accused of sexual abuse by singer Lupita Castro. Fernandez has denied any inappropriate behavior.

Fernández, whose internationally known hits include "El rey," "Volver, volver" and "Por tu maldito amor," has sold more than 65 million albums and filmed more than 35 movies. He won three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, in addition to being named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002.

In 1998, Fernández received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was born in 1940 in Guadalajara in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.