Mexican Pop Group RBD Teases Reunion With Nostalgic Video

RBD is making their longtime fans excited.

It’s been 13 years since the Mexican pop group broke up after starring in the hit telenovela “Rebelde.” But on Dec. 19, RBD's official Instagram posted a video teasing a reunion and big news.

Original members Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Anahí, Christopher von Uckermann and Maite Perroni are all seen and tagged in the video. Alfonso Herrera, who was also in the original group, is not part of the announcement.

The video begins with a clip of the hit teen telenovela, as Anahí’s character Mia Colucci says in Spanish, “You know what I dream about? I dream of being able to go back in time and that one day everything will be as before.”

Clips of a recent reunion between the five singers and actors are intertwined as it goes back to the scene with Von Uckermann as Diego Bustamante saying, “Maybe we can’t go back but we can still hold on to it for a while.”

The video then directs fans to their SoyRebelde website, which includes a countdown and the sentence, “Prepara tu corbata, Enero 19 2023,” which translates to “Prepare your tie, January 19, 2023.”

The tie is a nod to their school uniforms they used to wear on the telenovela “Rebelde.”

“Rebelde” premiered in 2004 and led to the creation of RBD. The show took place at a prestigious private academy called Elite Way School and centered around six students from very different social and economic backgrounds who formed a musical group.

The on-screen band became a real-life musical sensation. Even after the telenovela ended in 2006, RBD went on to become one the best-selling Latin music artists. Known for their hits like “Rebelde,” “Sálvame” and “Sólo Quédate en Silencio,” the group released nine albums and received two Latin Grammy nominations before they called it quits in 2009.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Chávez, Anahí, von Uckermann and Perroni reunited for a virtual concert, performing the band’s greatest hits for the first time in over a decade.

Dulce María wasn’t included as she had recently given birth to her first child. Herrera, who appeared in the Netflix show “Ozark,” has previously expressed his desire to focus on his acting career and not music.

In 2018, he told Entertainment Tonight that he wouldn’t return for a reunion tour, saying, “No, sorry about that.” Herrera said he doesn’t sing unless it’s “in the shower” or when he’s with “family and friends.”

However, he did cheer on his former bandmates when they performed in the virtual concert.

“Ticket in hand and popcorn ready,” he tweeted in Spanish, adding he wishes them “success today and always.”

Netflix launched a new version of “Rebelde” in January of this year, with the second season released in July. The teen drama included the history of the telenovela and its main characters, but featured a whole new generation of students at Elite Way School.

Despite not being together since 2009, RBD has recently been making headlines. During Karol G’s June 11 concert in Mexico City, she surprised her fans when Anahí joined her onstage and they performed “Sálvame” together.

Karol shared video of the performance on her Instagram, writing an emotional message to the former pop star. “I’m still crying,” she wrote in part, sharing how incredible it was that Anahí accepted her invitation to perform together.

Bad Bunny also name drops RBD in his hit song “Me Porto Bonito.” The artist also shared a TikTok of him singing “Sálvame” with Anahí showing her support and giving him a thumbs up on her TikTok.

In the meantime, RBD fans will have to wait until next year to find out what the group has in store.

