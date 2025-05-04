Who will be attending the Met Gala this year? The guest list is out

The Met Gala brings together the biggest names in fashion and entertainment — and this year is no different.

The 2025 Costume Institute Benefit will honor Black dandyism with its “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, inspired by Barnard College chair and professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Set to take place on Monday, May 5, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a slew of A-listers will be dressed in their tailored best, interpreting the theme of the night, which is “a nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear,” The Met said in a press release.

While the high-profile charity event usually keeps its guest list tight-lipped, there are some stars already set to attend fashion’s biggest night.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Every year, the Met Gala celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition with co-chairs, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Meet the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs and honorary chair, below:

Co-chairs

Pharrell Williams

Williams is a well-known music producer, Grammy-winning artist and serves as Louis Vuitton men's creative director.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ champion, who currently drives for Ferrari.

Colman Domingo

The Oscar-nominated actor is known for projects such as “Sing Sing” and “Rustin,” and will be starring in the upcoming Netflix series “Four Seasons.”

A$AP Rocky

Rocky is a Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and entrepreneur. He's also the proud dad of two sons, RZA and Riot, with pop star Rhianna.

Honorary chair

LeBron James

The four-time NBA champion, is an entrepreneur and philanthropist, and currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Additional guests attending the 2025 Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala will also have a committee of members which include:

André 3000

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Grace Wales Bonner

Jordan Casteel

Dapper Dan

Doechii

Ayo Edebiri

Edward Enninful

Jeremy O. Harris

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Rashid Johnson

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Audra McDonald

Janelle Monáe

Jeremy Pope

Angel Reese

Sha’Carri Richardson

Olivier Rousteing

Tyla

Usher

Kara Walker

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: