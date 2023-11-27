There's no blank space left to decorate at the "Taylor Swift Christmas light house" in Naperville, Ill.

The enchanted home with halls decked out in epic Swiftie fashion is going viral for its ode to the beloved singer this holiday season.

Friendship bracelets are wrapped around a tree, Eras posters hang over the side of the home, a statue of Travis Kelce holds up a light-up sign that reads "Taylor's version," an image of the 1989 cover and others sit in the yard alongside T-shirts that read "a lot going on right now" and more as the home bring Swiftie mania to a new, very bright level.

There's even a sign next to the Kelce cut-out that reads "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," replicating the lyric adjustment Swift made during a performance in Rio where Kelce was in attendance.

Video of the display posted by a neighbor racked up nearly 2 million views on TikTok. Now, the home even has its own TikTok account and fans are voicing their excitement.

"I would drive by at least once a day just for the dopamine boost," one user wrote.

"I would travel for hours to see this," another said.

The owner of the home, Amy Scott, told the blog Scary Mommy, which is run by the neighbor who took the viral TikTok, that she designed the light display for her daughters.

“My daughters just love everything Taylor stands for," she said.

Becca Scott, one of Amy Scott's daughters, told NBC Chicago the decorations took about three days to set up, but a couple of weeks of planning ahead of that.

"We usually do a Christmas light display every year but this has just blown up," she said.

The family said they were shocked by the response.

The home's lights are on daily from 4:30-11 p.m., the family said.