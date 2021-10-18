This nonprofit would like to be excluded from the narrative.

Last week, Jamie Lynn Spears announced she had finished her book, "Things I Should Have Said," which she wrote to give herself "closure" on this chapter of her life as she tries to "share my truth the proper way."

She also revealed that a portion of her book's proceeds would go to the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave. Not anymore.

"I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so," Spears wrote on Instagram. "They are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

However, the organization announced on Oct. 18 that it has rejected the "Zoey 101" star's offer to donate to their cause following public outcry about the book. Britney Spears herself seemed to slam "Things I Should Have Said" on Instagram, joking that she should write a book as well, and call it "S---, I really don't know" or "I really care what people think."

Amid the controversy, This Is My Brave announced on Instagram, "We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."

The statement went on, "We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended." According to its website, their mission is to "bring stories of mental illness and addiction into the spotlight."

Jamie Lynn promised to touch on her own mental health in the pages of her upcoming memoir.

"I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn't," she reflected. "So for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to."

But after the actress unveiled her book cover, a source told E! News that Britney felt "totally abandoned" by her younger sister.

"Britney is very, very angry and hurt," the insider explained. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."

The source added that Britney feels Jamie Lynn "turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered" to support her, as the pop star continues her legal battle to break free of her conservatorship.

E! News has reached out to Jamie Lynn's rep for comment.

