Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake address viral backstage VMAs video

After a moment between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at the MTV VMAs went viral, the two addressed their alleged beef — and cleared it up.

"I just talk with my hands," Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a caption on an Instagram post. "@justintimberlake love ya." In a TikTok of the same video, she wrote, "See ya next time (Justin Timberlake)."

In the front-facing camera video, she and Timberlake sit next to each other and laugh. While their words are drowned out by the sound of Fukai Mori's "Do As Infinity," the duo's warm, intimate body language is meant to refute whatever was interpreted by spectators during Sept. 12's VMAs.

The rapper and the former *NSYNC member were captured talking on an MTV backstage camera, which was included in a live feed.

In the short interaction, Megan is getting a make-up touch-up as *NSYNC's five members pass by. Justin Timberlake seemingly leans toward her. She takes a step forward and raises her arm, shaking her hands and pointer finger back and forth. Joey Fatone appears to chime in after. As they finish walking, she turns away and rolls her eyes.

It's unclear what words were exchanged between Megan and Timberlake, as audio was not included in the clip. But that hasn't stopped fans from debating what, exactly, was said, and whether an argument had taken place.

“A Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage vma fight was not on my 2023 bingo card,” tweeted @seanlofficial.

"an argument between megan thee stallion and justin timberlake is not what i expected tonight, what do you think this was about??" another wrote.

Some fans were quick to "stand with Megan." Others said people were quick to "manufacture beef" between the two stars before knowing the full story.

TODAY.com reached out to Megan and Timberlake's reps for comment but had not yet heard back as of publish time.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: