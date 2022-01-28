Peacock

Meet the Hosts of Peacock's Daily 2022 Beijing Olympics Coverage

Former Olympians Jonny Moseley, Scott Hamilton and more will host daily coverage of the 2022 winter games. Get all the details on Peacock's just-announced 2022 Olympics programming

By Brett Malec

NBC Media Village / Peacock

It's almost game time.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are just days away, and now E! News can reveal the all-star hosts for Peacock's exclusive daily programming beginning Feb. 5 and streaming throughout the winter games.

Comedian and television host Matt Iseman and former Olympic skier Jonny Moseley will host "The Olympic Show," a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, athlete interviews and previews of upcoming events, at 8 a.m. ET every morning.

At 10 a.m. each day, coverage will alternate between "The Olympic Show" and "Olympic Ice." On "Olympic Ice," Iseman and Moseley will be joined by special contributors, including former Olympic figure skaters Ashley Wagner, Brian Boitano and Scott Hamilton. According to Peacock, "Olympic Ice" will be essential viewing for figure skating fans featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games' most popular events, including competition highlights and interviews with Team USA, practice reporters and scoring breakdowns.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Olympian Jonny Moseley skis on day three of the 2016 Deer Valley Celebrity Skifest in Park City, Utah.

Concluding Peacock's daily morning programming will be "Winter Gold" at 11 a.m. ET hosted by sports broadcaster Adnan Virk. "Winter Gold" will give a "comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action."

Each night beginning at 8 p.m. ET will be "Top Highlights," which will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the competition day.

The daily programming slate including "Top Highlights" will stream for free on Peacock's Olympic Spotlight Channel.

The 2022 Olympics officially kick on Friday, Feb. 4 with the Opening Ceremony on NBC.

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

