Meet the ‘America's Got Talent: The Champions’ Season 2 Contestants

Where can you find singers, comedians, contortionists, dancers, magicians--and then some!--all together? Only on "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

Season two of the NBC reality competition series featuring "Got Talent" contestants from around the world kicks off with 40 acts competing to take home the top prize. For some, it's the top prize again. For others, it's the chance at redemption.

Judging the competition this time around is Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon. Terry Crews returns to host.

The acts from around the world include fan-favorites from America's Got Talent, former winners, finalists and participants. Former contestants from "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" are also taking part in the competition this year.

Last season, Shin Lim took home the top spot after winning "America's Got Talent" season 13. Darci Lynne, the winner of AGT season 12, was the runner-up. Sand artist Kseniya Simonova a winner from Ukrayina maye talant came in third place.

America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: See the Judge Panel

Meet the 40 acts vying for the top prize below.

JUNIOR CREATIVE

This dance group won Myanmar's Got Talent.

QUICK STYLE

This dance group won Norske Talenter.

BOOGIE STORM

Boogie Storm came in third on Britain's Got Talent and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

LUKE ISLAM

Luke, a singer, was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent.

EDDIE WILLIAMS

This singer was a semi-finalist on Australia's Got Talent.

HANS

Hans, a singer/dancer/accordionist, was a quarter-finalist on America's Got Talent.

SANDOU TRIO RUSSIAN BAR

These acrobats were semi-finalists on America's Got Talent.

SILHOUETTES

This dance group were runners-up on America's Got Talent.

MIKE YUNG

Mike's a singer and former America's Got Talent semi-finalist.

CONNIE TALBOT

Connie is a finalist from Britain's Got Talent and also participated in Britains's Got Talent: The Champions.

DAN NATURMAN

The stand-up comic is a semi-finalist from America's Got Talent.

COLLABRO

This musical theatre group won Britain's Got Talent and also participated on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

ANGELINA JORDAN

This singer won Norske Talenter.

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" season two premieres Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

V. UNBEATABLE

These acrobats came in fourth on America's Got Talent.

VOICES OF SERVICE

This vocal group came in fifth on America's Got Talent.

DUO DESTINY

This acrobatic duo won Mam Talent!

DUO TRANSCEND

This trapeze duo was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

BARS AND MELODY

They came in third on Britain's Got Talent and were finalists on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

MOSES CONCAS

A harmonica player, he won Italia's Got Talent.

PADDY AND NICO

These salsa dancers were on Britain's Got Talent, Britains Got Talent: The Champions and La France a un incroyable talent.

BEN HART

A magician, he came in third on Britain's Got Talent and went on to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

TYLER BUTLER-FIGUEROA

A violinist, he was a finalist on America's Got Talent.

MARC SPELMANN AND X

This magician was on Britain's Got Talent.

PUDDLES PITY PARTY

This singing clown was on America's Got Talent.

FRECKLED SKY

The dance duo were on America's Got Talent.

RYAN NIEMILLER

A comic, he came in third on America's Got Talent.

ALEXA LAUENBURGER

Alexa, a dog act, won Das Supertalent and was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

DANIA DIAZ

She's a magician from Got Talent Espana.

JACK VIDGEN

He's a singer who won Australia's Got Talent.

SPENCER HORSMAN

This escape artist was on America's Got Talent and La France a un incroyable talent.

CHRISTIAN AND PERCY

He was on America's Got Talent.

OZ PEARLMAN

He came in third on America's Got Talent.

MICHAEL GRIMM

He won America's Got Talent.

STRAUSS SERPENT

A contortionist, he won L'Afrique a un Incroyable Talent.

JJ PANTANO

This comedian comes from Australia's Got Talent.

MARCELITO POMOY

This singer won Pilipinas Got Talent.

BRIAN KING JOSEPH

He's a violinist who came in third on America's Got Talent.

BEN BLAQUE

A crossbow performer who has been on America's Got Talentand Britain's Got Talent.

EMIL RENGLE

A dancer, he won Romanii au Talent.

