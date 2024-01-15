Matthew Perry, Norman Lear and more stars honored during Emmys ‘In Memoriam' segment

The Emmys ceremony took a special moment to pay tribute to the late talent who died in 2023 during the In Memoriam segment. It also included a special nod to the late "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

The solemn moment honored many people behind and in front of the cameras during the Jan. 15 awards show, including a celebration of sitcom pioneer Norman Lear who died Dec. 5 at the age of 101. Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers first shared some words in honor of Lear, before Charlie Puth and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty were on hand to perform "See You Again."

Stars like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor Andre Braugher, Stephen “Twitch” Boss, Treat Williams, Angus Cloud, Lance Reddick, Len Goodman, Bob Barker, Paul Reubens, Kirstie Alley, Suzanne Somers and more were highlighted.

Producers, directors, publicists, executives, camera operators, managers and writers, among others were celebrated by the Academy.

In a surprising moment, Puth and The War and Treaty then transitioned to singing the “Friends” theme song, finishing with a shot of Perry.

It concluded with the faces of many other late talent with Perry in the middle.

Prior to the awards ceremony Emmy Awards executive producer Jesse Collins told Variety that Perry’s death “was a tremendous loss for us all” and they were working to create a moment that shined the light on him, give him “his just due as we are with so many other people that we lost this year.”

“The list of people that we have lost this year is truly some of the best people that have ever worked in television. And so, it’s been challenging to figure out how to make sure that everyone gets their flowers,” Collins added.

