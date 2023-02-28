Matthew McConaughey's Sons Are All Grown Up In New Picture

When it comes to giving haircuts Matthew McConaughey is just alright, alright, alright.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star's wife Camila Alves recently showed off his skills as he grabbed a pair of scissors and gave their youngest son Livingston, 10, a big trim.

As seen in a photo shared to Instagram Feb. 26, McConaughey might be a better actor than barber being the cut featured a choppy look with locks at different lengths. Alves — who also shares son Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13, with the Oscar winner — captioned the post, "Then this happened…"

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

And let it be known she hasn't shared the finished result just yet.

The moment was one that drew in teasing from fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Why o why - Matthew has many talents - but I guess haircuts isn't one of them." Meanwhile another added, "Oh noooo! Not the dreaded ‘dad haircut'!!!!"

PHOTOS: Matthew McConaughey's Memoir Bombshells

While McConaughey's children may be at risk for a questionable dad haircut, they are also subject to some pretty epic moments in their childhood. Last month, Alves shared a glimpse at Vida's 13 birthday celebration — which saw the "Interstellar" star's longtime pal Woody Harrelson in attendance and eyeing the cake.

Earlier that same month, Alves shared a look at Livingston's lowkey 10th birthday, including his green and white cake and a special birthday crown.

"Nothing fancy…just us," she captioned the Jan. 15 Instagram post. "All he wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake! May your heart my son keep it's simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!!"

Matthew McConaughey is continuing his relief efforts after last week's horrific school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. The "Interstellar" actor and his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, have launched an Uvalde relief fund through their non-profit.