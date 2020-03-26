Mark Blum

Mark Blum, Actor on ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Succession,’ Dies From Virus

Mark Blum, 69, died of complications from COVID-19, his friends announced Thursday

In this file photo, Actor Mark Blum attends the "Amy And The Orphans" Opening Night at Laura Pels Theatre on March 1, 2018 in New York City.
Brian Killian/Getty Images

Veteran character actor Mark Blum — a union activist best known for the movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," as well as television work on "Law & Order," "Us" and "Succession" — died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, his friends said Thursday.

He was 69.

In "Desperately Seeking Susan," he played Gary Glass, the husband of bored New Jersey homemaker Roberta Glass, portrayed by Rosanna Arquette.

Entertainment News

1 min ago

UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Jones Arrested, Accused of DWI

curly neal 8 hours ago

Harlem Globetrotters Great Curly Neal Dies at 77

"This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones," Madonna, his "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-star, said on social media. "I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Mark BlumMadonnaLAw and Order
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us