Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

Mariska Hargitay is still standing after sustaining multiple leg injuries.

The "Law & Order: SVU" star, who recently reunited with her longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on the set of his new show, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," took to Instagram on Wednesday to detail her recent dramatic ordeal. She shared a photo of herself in front of the hospital wearing a knee brace on one leg and boot on her other foot.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she captioned the pic. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees."

She added, "Great news is I don't need surgery," along with the hashtag #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.

People showered Hargitay with support in the comments section.

Celebrity hairdresser Mara Rosza wrote, "What!?!? You are such a trooper."

"You" actress Kathryn Gallagher added, "#braceyourself is really doing it for me rn these hashtags are some of your finest."

Cynthia Erivo wrote "oh my goodness! I'm so sorry!!!" while Debra Messing exclaimed, "HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!"

Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni's Best Reunions

The actress, who is married to "Younger" star Peter Hermann, has support from friends in the real world, too. On Tuesday, she shared a pic of herself to Instagram with her Oscar-winning pal Hilary Swank, along with the caption, "My girl @hilaryswank came to see me and it meant the world."

Last month, the queen of hashtags also shared a short video of herself and Meloni shaking out their locks on the set of "Law and Order: Organized Crime."

"Now we're ready," she captioned the Instagram post. "#HairGameOnpoint."

In fact, the two are so close off camera as well that Hargitay's husband Hermann joked about how he, Hargitay and Meloni are now officially a throuple.

"We make it work," Hermann told E!'s "Daily Pop" earlier this month. "Sometimes Chris and I have some things to negotiate, but we've gotten really good at communicating with each other. There's a lot of give and take – kind of. In the end all three of us are really happy."

Hopefully, all this support means Hargitay will have plenty of people to help her up and down the stairs during this tricky time.

