Mariah Carey Twins With ‘Diva' Daughter Monroe in Sweet Photos

They belong together.

Mariah Carey proved her daughter Monroe is following in her fabulous footsteps, sharing adorable pics of the two twinning on Instagram on Oct. 23.

In one photo, captioned, "Roe Roe Diva!… And Mimi," the mother-daughter duo are dressed in similar black skirted ensembles, with Carey in sky-high bejeweled stiletto sandals and Monroe in knee-high socks and Converse sneakers. Both sport braided curly hairstyles and mile-wide smiles.

In the other pic, the "Always Be My Baby" singer calls the 11-year-old her butterfly as they pose outside on the street.

Heidi Klum — who recently twinned with her own 18-year-old daughter Leni in an Intimissimi ad campaign — showed her love in the comments, dropping smiley heart eyes and red heart emojis. The Grammy winner's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also left red heart emojis on each post.

Carey, 52, welcomed Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan in April 2011 with ex Nick Cannon. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016 after eight years of marriage, and he went on to welcome eight more children with five other partners. One of them, Abby De La Rosa, is currently pregnant, however she has not confirmed the paternity of her child despite Nick taking her on a babymoon earlier this month.

PHOTOS: Check Out 20 Secrets About Mariah Carey's 'Glitter'

Carey's posts comes one month after the twins helped her celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album "Butterfly." In a video posted to TikTok, the crew recreated an iconic scene from the 1997 James Bond–themed music video for the song "Honey."

In the clip, Monroe and Moroccan, as well as "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, played the role of the mobsters who hilariously attempt to interrogate Carey.

Quoting the famous line from the music video, Carey captioned the TikTok, "'Go eat a buffet."