entertainment news

Mariah Carey kicks off the new year with a photo of her ‘bad side' — and fans can't get enough

But some fans weren't buying the "bad side" business

By Randi Richardson | TODAY

Photo of Mariah Carey.
Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey is showing fans her "bad side."

The 54-year-old singer celebrated the new year by posting a festive picture on Instagram showing the left side of her face.

"New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my 'bad side'!" she captioned the Jan. 1 photo.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The “We Belong Together” singer said in 2016 on her reality show “Mariah’s World” that during her first photoshoot at 19, someone on set told her which side was better, E! News reported.

“This is your good side, only let people photograph you from your good side, ever,” Carey recalled being told.

On Instagram, some of Carey's 13 million followers swooped into the comments to sympathize with how the "Precious" actor felt about the left side of her face.

Entertainment News

Lone Star NYE Dec 29, 2023

WATCH: Lone Star NYE's fireworks and drone show at Reunion Tower welcomes 2024

Celebrity News 8 mins ago

Shawn Mendes shares message about ‘lows of life' amid mental health journey

“Hahahah that’s my bad side too," one fan wrote.

"Queen of bad side still looking flawless," another said.

But many of the commenters shot down this left side business as "Hollywood lies."

“You will Never have a bad side MC,” fellow singer Tamar Braxton said.

“Where is the bad side exactly?” another person commented.

“Please forget this bad side thing !” another person said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

entertainment news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us