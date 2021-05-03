Maria Menounos' Mother Litsa Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Maria Menounos shared that her mother Litsa Menounos has died after a long battle with brain cancer.

The former E! News host, who is Greek-American, took to Instagram on May 1 to share a photo of her in bed with her mother.

"RIP mom. god loved her so much he took her on greek easter," she wrote.

Stars expressed their condolences in the comments section.

"Total Bellas" star Nikki Bella wrote, "RIP. sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers," a sentiment that her twin Brie Bella echoed in her own comment.

"We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria," Zoe Saldana added.

Model and actress Ali Landry posted, "Oh Maria! I am so sorry! I have watched your journey with your beautiful Mom for months now and have been praying fervently for your family! She Is a MIRACLE!!!! Her life and strength and your love as a daughter was a gift for all of us to see!"

Catt Sadler, who worked beside Menounos at E! News, also wrote a kind note.

"I know one thing for certain - your mother knew the most extraordinary love there ever was to know because of you," she said. "Your devotion to her was unparalleled. She's with other angels now. Sending all my love."

In 2017, Menounos opened up about having surgery to remove a brain tumor, just as her mother was battling stage 4 brain cancer. At the time, she told People that Litsa has "always been positive" about their double diagnosis.

Menounos, who is currently pursuing having children through surrogacy with her husband Keven Undergaro, talked about keeping her mom "thinking of the future with grandchildren to come" in an April episode of her YouTube show Better Together, which detailed Litsa's COVID-19 diagnosis in the middle of her cancer battle.

"I said to her, 'You gotta get strong, you gotta hang on – you've got grandchildren coming,'" Menounos shared on the show.