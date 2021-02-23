Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Announces Birth of Son ‘Right on His Due Date'

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith

THIS IS US -- This is Us FYC Panel at the Ford Theatre; Los Angeles, CA -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith --
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old “This Is Us” star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents.”

She added that they were prepared to, “Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who is expecting her first child, talks about how her research for the show affected her perception of childbirth.
This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

