Madonna thanks her kids for their support after hospitalization, says she's ‘lucky' to be alive

Madonna lovingly credits her children and friends with aiding her recovery following a major health scare.

The pop queen, a mother of six, paid tribute to her loved ones on Instagram July 30, one month after she was hospitalized for several days for a serious bacterial infection.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," Madonna wrote in her post, alongside pics of herself with two of her children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and David, 17. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect."

The 64-year-old, also a mom to Rocco, 22, Mercy, 17, and twins Estere and Stella, continued, "As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving... But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Madonna also gave a shoutout to her longtime manager Guy Oseary, who gave her a special present.

"If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson's face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own," the "Like a Prayer" singer wrote. "I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!"

Her manager commented, "LOVE YOU."

Madonna continued in her post, "And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!"

The Grammy winner had first spoken about her hospitalization in a statement posted on Instagram July 10. "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement," she wrote, alongside a selfie, "I have felt your love. I am on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She continued, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

The musician's Celebration Tour was originally set to kick off July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. In her previous statement, Madonna said that the plan was to reschedule the North American leg of her tour and to begin performing in Europe in October.

Madonna is on the road to recovery following a health scare.

On July 27, she celebrated a major milestone—the 40th anniversary of the release of her debut, self-titled 1983 album. Madonna shared a video of herself dancing to one of its hit singles, "Lucky Star," on Instagram, writing, "To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album."

Her manager also celebrated the milestone with a tribute to the singer on his Instagram, writing, "40 years ago today July 27,1983 @madonna released her debut album... 6 months later she was on "American Bandstand" where Dick Clark asked her what her hopes are for 1984 and beyond. A very confident Madonna answers: 'To rule the world'... and that she has... She's definitely ruled my world..."

He added, "No matter the transportation, there is never ever a dull moment on the Madonna journey... I'm grateful to my Lucky Star: Madonna for the ride of the lifetime."

He also gave a shoutout to the singer's supporters. "And most of all to the beautiful, dedicated and loving Madonna fans," he wrote. "I can't wait to see many of you again very soon... much love, guyo."