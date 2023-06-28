Madonna, hospitalized with ‘serious bacterial infection,' pauses tour

Madonna developed a "serious bacterial infection" over the weekend that put her in an ICU, but the pop legend is expected to make a full recovery, her manager said Wednesday.

"Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Guy OSeary said on Instagram. "Her health is is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna, 64, announced in January that she would head out on a tour through North America and Europe that would be a “Celebration” of her hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of Madonna’s Hot 100 hits include “Vogue,” “Music,” “Crazy For You,” “Like a Virgin,” “Like a Prayer,” “Justify My Love,” “Live to Tell” and “Papa Don’t Preach.”

