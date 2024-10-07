Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church and music legend James Taylor are among the headliners for a concert that will benefit victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Combs shared on Oct. 7 on X that the "Concert for Carolina" will be held Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.

I told y’all I had something big planned for Carolina. One of the ways we’re helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this a… pic.twitter.com/b6bHwcGfZq — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 7, 2024

"I told y’all I had something big planned for Carolina," he wrote. "One of the ways we’re helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday and 100% of all proceeds will be going directly to those who need it most."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

More than 200 people died from the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene across the Southeast, and more than half of the deaths were in North Carolina. Floodwaters wreaked havoc in numerous mountain towns in the state.

Combs and Church are the latest country music stars to pitch in, as Jason Aldean pledged $500,000 to a relief effort launched by former President Donald Trump.

Here's what to know about the benefit show.

Who is playing at the 'Concert for Carolina'?

Church, Combs and Taylor, who are all North Carolina natives, are headlining the show along with bluegrass star Billy Strings.

The concert will be hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith and Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley and will feature additional artists still to be announced, according to a news release by the Panthers.

How will the concert benefit hurricane victims?

All the proceeds from the show, including any sponsorships, will be split 50/50 between Combs and Church's Chief Cares fund to administer to organizations of their choosing, according to the Panthers.

Combs has selected the organizations Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, as well as one more organization still to be announced, as recipients of his portion of the proceeds.

Combs, 34, was raised in Asheville, North Carolina, which was particularly devastated by the storm.

How can you get tickets to the 'Concert for Carolina'?

Tickets go on sale on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased at concertforcarolina.com.

How can you still help if you can't attend the concert?

The news release for the event noted that donations can be made to the North Carolina Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund or to various organizations listed at www.concertforcarolina.com.

TODAY.com also has a list of charities that have been vetted by NBC News to help with diapers and formula, pets, hot meals, schools, mental health, medical care, food banks and more.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: