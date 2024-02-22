‘Love Is Blind' star Jimmy responds to off-screen girlfriend claims

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jimmy Presnell isn't turning a blind eye to recent allegations.

The "Love Is Blind" season six star spoke out after a TikTok user named Ryann Stringfellow made a video accusing an unnamed contestant of dating her off-screen during the show's filming, which had fans pointing fingers in his direction.

Reposting Stringfellow's video to respond to the rumors, Presnell insisted in a Feb. 22 TikTok video, "I don't know this woman. I never met this woman. It's not true."

The reality star went on to call her video an "incredible marketing ploy" to profit off his name.

"She doesn't say it's me," Presnell continued, "but she's definitely insinuating it's your boy."

And while the 28-year-old considered not commenting on the claims at all, he admitted he felt the need to respond after he had "so many people send this to me."

"I think she's running at about 16 million [views] right now, which is absolutely insane to me," he explained, "and bizarre that it's getting that much traction, so I wanted to come on here and tell everybody it's not true."

Resnell—who chose to propose to contestant Chelsea Blackwell in episode four of the season—posted his response three days after Stringfellow shared the video alleging she was dating a season six contestant while the show was being shot.

"Imagine my surprise when I turn on the new season of Love Is Blind this morning and see my f------- boyfriend," Stringfellow said in the Feb. 16 TikTok. "Are you shocked? Because I sure as hell am."

While Stringfellow never revealed the identity of the contestant in question, she did hint in her video that the mystery reality star was talking to a woman "who had a child," leading many to believe she was referring to Jess Vestal, a single mother who Resner dated in the pods before breaking it off to propose to Blackwell.

"How can I compete with that?" Stringfellow asked in the clip, before adding, "She's stunning."

And that wasn't the end of Stringfellow and Resner's back-and-forth. She later dueted Resner's response video, coyly reacting to his denial while casually eating chips and guac.

Under the Feb. 19 clip, Stringfellow wrote simply, "Two sides to every story...right?"

