Love Is Blind Production Company Responds to Contestants' Allegations of Neglect

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Love Is Blind is being accused of turning a blind eye to its contestants.

Season two alums Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were among several stars from the dating show who claimed they were deprived of food, water, sleep and mental health assistance during filming. In an April 19 Insider report, cast members said they suffered physical and psychological breakdowns as a result of the alleged neglect, with one unnamed contestant describing their on-set experience as "emotional warfare."

In response to the article, Kinetic Content—the production company behind the Netflix series—said in a statement to E! News, "The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming."

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but hasn't heard back.

In the Insider report, contestants also claimed they were required to film up to 20-hours a day, during which they were frequently provided alcohol but rarely saw sunlight and had little time to sleep.

"The sleep deprivation was real," season one's Danielle Drouin told the publication. "I feel like they do it on purpose because they're trying to break you. They want you on your edge."

Meanwhile, Ruhl recalled how she fainted during the show's pod period—when contestants would be secluded in individual capsule rooms as they mingled only through speakers—because she said she hadn't eaten, slept or had enough water that day. After a COVID-19 test taken at the behest of a crew member came back negative, Ruhl claimed she was rushed in front of the camera for a confessional rather than be sent for further medical attention.

"That was it," she said. "I had to go right back into it."

Ruhl also alleged that producers ignored her pleas for mental health help when she suffered a panic attack while filming with then-fiancé Thompson in Mexico.

"I kept telling them, 'I don't trust myself,'" she said. "'I've tried committing suicide before. I'm having suicidal thoughts. I don't think I can continue in this.'"

Thompson, who tied the knot with Ruhl at the end of their season, told Insider that he received little assistance from producers when their marriage began falling apart off-camera.

"I literally begged for help, and I didn't get it," he said. "Like, I want to fix my marriage that you've thrust us into for profit. And it was nothing."

Ruhl ended up filing for divorce in August 2022 after one year of marriage. Thompson claimed the only communication he got from producers at the time was a phone call assuring him that he wouldn't be sued, even though his contract forbade him from seeking a divorce until the final episode of his season aired.

"It was brutal," he said of the breakup's aftermath. "That's when I started to crumble mentally."

As for Ruhl, she's still reeling from her appearance on Love Is Blind and has attended trauma therapy to process what happened.

"I don't think that I've felt myself since before filming," she shared. "I'm trying to re-find who I am because it f--ked with me so much."