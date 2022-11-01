If Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin or Max ever need braces, they now know an orthodontist on Long Island.

His name is Vecna.

Yes, the villain from the hit show "Stranger Things" who normally terrorizes teenagers has discovered a new superpower: straightening teeth. OK, so it's not the real Vecna, but you'd never know it by looking at him.

In the days leading up to Halloween, Mateer Orthodontics in Commack, New York started to resemble Hawkins, Indiana as the office transformed into a mini "Stranger Things" experience. Part of that experience included orthodontist Scott Mateer treating his patients while he wore a full, Hollywood-quality Vecna costume.

"It was the most uncomfortable thing ever," Mateer said of the costume. "It was so hot. But I'm all about making people happy. So the fact that patients and parents were going crazy and families in the community who heard about it just came in to see it, it was worth it."

Mateer's entire staff also was in full costume and character. There was Eleven in a hospital gown, Will with a bowl cut, Eddie sporting a "Hellfire Club" shirt and denim jacket, Lucas in a Hawkins basketball jersey, Hopper wearing a police chief uniform, Max using headphones, Argyle in a Surfer Boy Pizza visor and t-shirt, Nancy as a reporter and One in a blood-splattered white coverall.

Oh, and a demogorgon who was menacingly roaming the hallways...and changing rubber bands on patient's braces.

"It was funny because a demogorgon was working on my teeth," said Makayla Howard, a 12 year old from East Islip. "They made it really realistic."

But Vecna wore a facemask and gloves, and he still sounded like the orthodontist that Howard and other patients were familiar with.

"I was expecting him to have a dark voice, but he was just like 'Oh, hi' in his normal voice," Howard said with a laugh.

Mateer Orthodontics in Commack transformed its office into a “Stranger Things” experience for Halloween. Patients were treated by an orthodontist in a Vecna costume… pic.twitter.com/CyV3GCONCi — Mike Gavin (@MikeGavin7) November 1, 2022

Mateer, who has been practicing orthodontics for 12 years, and his staff have organized a group-costume on Halloween for the last eight years. Themes have ranged from Willy Wonka to Tiger King to Toy Story.

The office transformation for the "Stranger Things" theme took roughly a week. Every light in the office was replaced with a dim purple bulb, complemented with a fog machine and strobe lighting. One area was transformed into the Rainbow Room at Hawkins Lab, with walls made of white sheets and rainbow duct tape. Portals leading to the "Upside Down" were opened in the office, one of which had a mirror attached to the ceiling along with red LED lighting, cotton balls and a rope made of sheets dangling to the ground (if you know, you know).

There was the famous alphabet and Christmas lights wall from the Byers' house. Suspended in the air was a Hawkins cheerleader, one of Vecna's victims. The most popular photo op was when Mateer backed against a wall that was adorned with Vecna's vines (again, IYKYK).

Mateer had the costume custom-made by a special effects artist from upstate New York who he found through Instagram. Mateer then visited a local tailor, who took what he described as "a million measurements" -- and not just the standard waist, arm and neck lengths.

"The distance of my eyes apart, the distance from my eyes to my mouth, everything," Mateer said.

Those measurements were sent to the artist, who then made Dr. Vecna the orthodontist a reality.

"The costume exceeded expectations," Mateer said. "It was amazing. Besdies the fact that it was 6,000 degrees in there."

The costume and setup might have been spooky to some, especially those unfamiliar with the show. So, text messages were sent to those with appointments with a warning that Mateer would be in costume and an option to reschedule.

Mateer said over the two-day span that he worked as Vecna, he had to remove his mask only a few times to calm some patients. The majority enjoyed the costumes and decor, with Halloween at Mateer Orthodontics having become an annual attraction in the area.

"Patients in September start asking, 'What are you guys going to be?' Mateer said. "Now they're expecting, not only the costumes, but the experience also."

They wait for the next experience might not be very long. Mateer and his staff for the first time are considering a group costume and office transformation for another holiday that's only a few weeks away.

"We came up with the idea of possibly turning the office into Whoville for Christmas time," Mateer said. "And they, of course, want me to be the Grinch. So, that may be happening in the near future."