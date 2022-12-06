Lizzo's Bold Style Statement Was Good as Hell at People's Choice

A queen in McQueen.

All eyes were on Lizzo as she accepted the People's Champion Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.. For the ceremony, "Truth Hurts" singer had the juice while rockin' a structured multicolored Alexander McQueen structured creation featuring a caged bodice and bird and flower print. She accessorized with gold chain jewels, a statement hairstyle and colorful nails. (See all the winners here and all the stars on the red carpet here.)

In addition to being honored for her commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities and sizes, the 34-year-old took home the award for The Song of 2022 for "About Damn Time." She was also up for awards in several other categories including, The Female Artist of 2022, The Social Celebrity of 2022, The Album of 2022 for 'Special' and The Competition Show of 2022 for 'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls'.

Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Lizzo's big night comes three months after her Amazon Prime Video series took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Emmys, beating multi-year winner 'RuPaul's Drag Race'. On stage, the superstar got teary while giving her acceptance speech, speaking candidly about how she so desperately wanted to see someone who looked like her on screen while growing up.

"The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on this stage with me, the stories that they shared, they're not that unique; they just don't get the platform," she said on stage. "Telling stories. Let's just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me."

The Emmy winner added, "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I'd be like, ‘You're gonna see that person but bitch, it's gonna have to be you.'"

