LIVE: Complete list of winners at 2025 Oscars

Hollywood's finest have all gathered at the Dolby Theater for the 97th Academy Awards, which are now underway with host Conan O'Brien.

Going into the show with no clear favorite, many in the industry were left wondering who would take home the night's top prizes.

Some nominees include "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," each with ten nominations, along with "Conclave" with eight nominations and "Anora" with six.

The night's top nominee, "Emilia Pérez," has 13 nominations but has faced some controversy after the film's star, Karla Sofía Gascón, received criticism after past social media posts resurfaced.

Other actors up for awards include Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Demi Moore for "The Substance" and Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown."

Also sure to come up tonight are the recent Los Angeles wildfires, which devastated the Altadena and Pacific Palisades communities earlier this year.

Here's the complete list of nominees and winners so far:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo—Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón—Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison—Anora

Demi Moore—The Substance

Fernanda Torres—I’m Still Here

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro—A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande—Wicked

Felicity Jones—The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini—Conclave

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña—Emilia Pérez

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody—The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet—A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo—Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes—Conclave

Sebastian Stan—The Apprentice

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov— Anora

WINNER: Kieran Culkin—A Real Pain

Edward Norton —A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce—The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong—The Apprentice

Best Directing

Sean Baker—Anora

Brady Corbet—The Brutalist

James Mangold—A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard—Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat—The Substance

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Dave Presto and Crystal Jurado—A Different Man

Julia Floch Carbonel & Simon Livet—Emilia Pérez

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton & David White—Nosferatu

WINNER: Pierre-Olivier Persin—The Substance

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount—Wicked

Best Live Action Short

A Lien

I’m Not a Robot

Anuja

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Costume Design

Arianne Phillips—A Complete Unknown

Lisy Christy—Conclave

Janty Yates—Gladiator II

Linda Muir—Nosferatu

WINNER: Paul Tazewell—Wicked

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Sean Baker—Anora

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold—The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg—A Real Pain

Tim Fehlbaum & Moritz Binder—September 5

Coralie Fargeat—The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jay Cocks & James Mangold—A Complete Unknown

WINNER: Peter Straughan—Conclave

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Nicolas Livecchi—Emilia Pérez

Joslyn Barnes & RaMell Ross—Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar—Sing Sing

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

Judy Becker—The Brutalist

Suzie Davies & Roberta Federico—Conclave

Zsuzsanna Sipos, Shane Vieau & Patrice Vermette—Dune: Part Two

Beatrice Brentnerova, Paul Ghirardani & Craig Lanthorp—Nosferatu

WINNER: Nathan Crawley—Wicked

Best Original Song

WINNER: “El Mal” written by Clement Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard, performed by Zoé Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascon—Emilia Pérez

“The Journey” written by Diane Warren, performed by H.E.R.—The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird" written by Adrian Quesada and Abraham Alexander—Sing Sing

“Mi Camino” written by Clement Ducol & Camille, performed by Selena Gomez & Edgar Ramirez—Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late” written by written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt, performed by Elton John—Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Cinematography

Lol Crawley—The Brutalist

Greig Fraser—Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume—Emilia Pérez

Edward Lachman—Maria

Jarin Blaschke—Nosferatu

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Feature Film

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Black Box Diaries

WINNER: No Other Land

Porcelain War

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Film

I Am Ready, Warden

Death By Numbers

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra