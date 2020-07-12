Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27

Benjamin Keough was the grandson of legendary singer Elvis Presley.

Benjamin Keough File Photo
File photo/Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keough has died at 27, a representative for Presley confirmed to NBC News Sunday afternoon.

Keough was found dead Sunday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas.

Keough was found around 6:30 a.m. in the 24800 block of Alexandra Court with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Entertainment News

Nick Cordero 3 hours ago

Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Nick Cordero's Memorial: ‘His Spirit Was Definitely There'

Naya Rivera 5 hours ago

Search of California Lake Resumes for Missing ‘Glee' Star

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative for Lisa Marie Presley told NBC News “she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley."

“She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough was the grandson of legendary singer Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

This article tagged under:

Elvis Presleycelebrity deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us