Lisa Kudrow posts heartfelt tribute thanking Matthew Perry for his friendship: ‘The best 10 years'

Lisa Kudrow is the latest “Friends” star to pen an emotional tribute to Matthew Perry.

On Nov. 15, Kudrow shared a photo next to her former "Friends" co-star Perry with a heartfelt message, thanking him for his friendship. The post comes after Perry died last month in an apparent drowning at the age of 54.

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," she penned. "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of 'talking.' Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

"Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me," she continued. "Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you."

She finished off the caption with: "Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

David Schwimmer (left), with Lisa Kudrow (center), Matthew Perry (second from right) and Courteney Cox (right) in a scene from "Friends." NBC

Jennifer Aniston also shared a lengthy post mourning Perry’s death on Nov. 15, featuring a screenshot of a text exchange she had with him, as well as a photo of them and a clip of them in a scene from “Friends.”

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she began.

“We were always the 6 of us,” she wrote. “This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh.

“As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

She wrapped up her post by expressing her hope he is in a better place.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” she wrote. “I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

David Schwimmer also posted on Instagram in Perry's honor on Nov. 15.

"Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity," he captioned a photo of him and Perry in a "Friends" throwback episode in which they were in college. "I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers."

Schwimmer also talked about the impact of the picture he posted.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time," he wrote. "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— 'Could there BE any more clouds?'"

The actors' respective comments also followed a pair of Instagram posts on Nov. 14 by co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox.

“Matthew,” LeBlanc captioned a series of photos of him and Perry on “Friends.” “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

At the end of his caption, LeBlanc joked, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Cox, meanwhile, posted a video of the scene in which her character, Monica, first got together with Perry’s Chandler, along with an outtake in which Perry joked around with the audience.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” she wrote.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

“To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

The show’s stars had initially released a joint statement a few days after Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they continued. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: