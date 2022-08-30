Lindsay Lohan Recreates Iconic ‘Parent Trap' Photo With Brother Dakota Lohan

It is everlasting love between the Lohan siblings.

Lindsay Lohan posted a major throwback photo, which showed her holding her brother Dakota Lohan in front of London's Big Ben tower during filming of "The Parent Trap." The two then recreated the photo, this time with a twist-Dakota is the one lifting up his smiling sister in the exact same spot 24 years later.

"The Parent Trap" actress captioned the iconic photo on Aug. 30, "Now and Then" with the hashtag #bffs.

Fans loved the precious recreation and commented on just how cute the two looked. Mom Dinah Lohan chimed in, writing, "Full circle my angels."

The siblings have a close bond, with Dakota sharing in July that Lindsay is "my best friend for life." He wrote at the time, "I've never smiled more than when I'm with you. You're the most kind human. I'm beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you."

It seems "The Parent Trap," directed by Nancy Meyers, also holds a special place in their hearts. The cult classic debuted on July 29, 1998 with Lindsay playing twin sisters who meet at summer camp and devise a plan to reunite their divorced parents. The movie also starred Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson and Elaine Hendrix.

The "Freaky Friday" actress paid tribute to the nostalgic film on its 23rd anniversary last year, commenting on Meyers' Instagram photo, "Thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime Nancy."

Back in 2020, the cast reunited virtually to reminisce on the film and paid tribute to the late Natasha Richardson, who played Lohan's character's mom, Elizabeth James, in the film. As Lindsay noted at the time, "Natasha had such an elegance and grace and she was so maternal to me."

