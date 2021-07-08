Lil Baby

Lil Baby Detained in Paris by French Police in Drug Case

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person

Lil Baby performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Atlanta.
Robb Cohen/Invision/AP

Rapper Lil Baby is in the custody of French police as part of a narcotics investigation, officials said. He was in Paris with NBA star James Harden for Fashion Week.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was detained with one other person in the city for allegedly carrying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Harden, who has been seen with Jones around Paris over the past week, was not in custody.

Entertainment News

Immersive Van Gogh 5 hours ago

‘I Want My Money Back': Customers Complain About ‘Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit in Dallas

Naya Rivera 6 hours ago

Naya Rivera's Mom Tearfully Recalls Her Final Conversation With ‘Glee' Star One Year After Her Death

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Lil BabyParis Fashion Week
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us