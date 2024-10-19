Liam Payne's sister Ruth apologizes for not being able to ‘save' him

Originally appeared on E! Online

Liam Payne's sister is speaking out after the tragic loss of the singer.

Three days after the One Direction alum, 31, was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Bueno Aires hotel room, one of his two older sisters, Ruth Gibbons, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late sibling.

"Liam is my best friend," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram Oct. 19. "No one could ever make me laugh as much as him, doing his impressions always had me creasing and he loved seeing how much of a laugh he could get."

Gibbons recalled the early days of Payne's much career, when he became a member of One Direction as a contestant on The X Factor in 2010.

"He moved out when he was 17 to chase his dreams, it's this that forced me to finally pass my driving test during the X Factor live show," she wrote. "I couldn't stand the thought of not being able to get to him. I would regularly drive to have tea with him after I finished work, just to sit around."

Gibbons added, "Liam loved 1D, he loved his brothers and we talked about it so much. He would just play song after song that had been recorded but never used and we'd sit having a mini 1D concert."

Payne's sister touted the singer's kindness.

"I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you," she said about her brother, who had struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health battles throughout his life. "You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music."

Gibbons also made a promise to Payne about his and ex Cheryl Cole's son Bear, 7.

"We'll take care of Bear and he will always know how incredible his Dad is and how much you idolize him," she wrote. "I'm sorry I couldn't save you. Love you, oh how my heart misses you, Ru xxx."

Gibbons added, "One last time I need you to know, I'm here if you need anything, I'd drive to the end of the universe to bring you back."