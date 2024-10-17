Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares glimpse into his final weeks

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Cassidy was by Liam Payne’s side in the time leading up to his sudden death.

In the weeks before the One Direction alum’s death after falling from a third-story balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 16, his girlfriend of two years had been documenting their travels around the world.

The duo spent time in France in late August to attend a wedding, with Cassidy, 25, sharing a TikTok video of the two dancing in a bathroom in their formal attire. She subsequently shared glimpses of their trips to the French capital as well as Costa Navarino in Greece the following month.

Beyond the glamorous locations, she shared a TikTok of their travel meals, noting that she was "always eating good." In her Oct. 12 post, set to Chris Isaak's 1989 hit ballad "Wicked Game," she included a shot of Payne sitting beside a resealable package of Skittles and images of more food, including platters of sushi, and Wagyu beef as well as some McDonalds.

In the two weeks before his death, Payne and Cassidy had spent time in Buenos Aires, where they saw performances by the singer's One Direction bandmate Niall Horan as well as Paul McCartney.

During their most recent trip, Cassidy gushed about the quality time with Payne, sharing a picture of the “Strip That Down” singer on horseback alongside the caption, "I am very grateful for the simple things in life."

Cassidy ultimately left Argentina on Oct. 12 while Payne remained behind.

"I was so ready to leave," she explained in an Oct. 14 TikTok. "Honestly, loved South America but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for like, five days. Turned into two weeks and I was just like, 'I need to go home.' Of course my [plane] seat was 1D. I feel like this happens every single time I fly."

Cassidy continued, "I bought this neck pillow, because I normally bring Squishmallows on the plane, but I gave it to Payne."

Payne had also shared footage of his time with Cassidy in Argentina on social media. According to screenshots circulating on X after his death, the singer had posted a Snapchat video of the two eating breakfast, captioning it, "Lovely day in Argentina."

"Just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it's like 1 p.m.," Payne said, to which his girlfriend responded, "Literally, we sleep in every day until at least 12."

Just hours before his death on Oct. 16, Payne, 31, posted a final photo with Cassidy of the two posing in swimsuits in front of a mirror, a pic she had first posted on Instagram in August 2023 on his 30th birthday.

Coroners had determined that Payne died from multiple traumatic injuries and external and internal bleeding as a result of his fall, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 had said in a press release.

A toxicology report is reportedly still pending. Police had found inside the room substances suspected to be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as destroyed objects and furniture, the release said.

Previously, Buenos Aires emergency services chief Alberto Crescenti expressed that when authorities arrived for assistance, there was nothing they could do to save the singer.

"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention, and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life,” he explained to the Argentine publication La Nación in Spanish. “Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

He added, “The team could do absolutely nothing. There was no resuscitation because it was confirmed that he had died. The whole body had very serious injuries.”

Liam Payne’s ex fiancée Maya Henry claimed the singer appeared to threaten his own death before his tragic passing.