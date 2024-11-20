One Direction stars join family at Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne’s funeral was taking place Wednesday in south-east England, just over a month after the One Direction star died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires.

The singer, 31, had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system when he fell from the third floor on Oct. 16, an autopsy revealed. Three people have been charged in connection with the incident.

Argentinian authorities released his body earlier this month, allowing it to be flown back to Britain for burial.

The ceremony will be closed to the public, attended by just his family and closest friends.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Harry Styles arrives for the funeral service of One Direction singer Liam Payne at St Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. (Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images)

His former bandmates — Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles — were in attendance at the private service, along with Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death, Kate Cassidy.

Girls Aloud star Cheryl, the mother of Payne’s seven-year-old son Bear, was also expected to join the funeral proceedings.

In a short statement following his death, Liam’s family said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."

In a joint statement, his One Direction bandmates said they were "completely devastated."

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," they said on Instagram.

Payne achieved global fame with the boyband, which was formed on British talent show "The X Factor" in 2010.

Despite only coming third on the show, the band sold over 70 million records, with four number one albums on the Billboard Hot 200.

Payne also achieved some solo success with tracks like Strip That Down and Bedroom Floor.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: