3 people arrested in connection with Liam Payne's death, Argentinian authorities say

Three people were charged in relation to the death of singer Liam Payne, Argentina's public prosecutor announced in a statement Thursday.

The prosecutor's statement said that during the investigation into Payne's death, "illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics."

The former One Direction member fell from the balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel on Oct. 16.

Someone who was with Payne on a daily basis while he was in Buenos Aires is charged with abandoning a person following death, Andres Madrea's statement said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A hotel employee is accused of supplying Payne with cocaine twice while he stayed at the hotel, the statement said, and a third person is accused of supplying drugs to the singer twice during his stay on Oct. 14.

They are both charged with supplying narcotics, two acts each, Madrea said.

Toxicology reports showed that in the last 72 hours before his death, Payne had alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant drug in his system, according to the prosecutor's office.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles remembered their One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, after his death. The two singers took to their respective Instagram accounts to share heartfelt tributes to their friend, reminiscing on their close bond and expressing how much they’ll miss him.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: