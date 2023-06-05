Lewis Hamilton's best race of the 2023 Formula One season came at an opportune time.

The seven-time world champion finished second in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, matching his best result of the year. He shared the podium with race winner Max Verstappen and his teammate George Russell, giving Mercedes its first double podium of 2023.

Hamilton appeared to have had an exciting trip to Barcelona off the track, too.

Colombian singer Shakira attended the race, just a month after going to the Miami Grand Prix. The international star had dinner with Hamilton in South Beach last month before the two took a boat trip with some friends.

Shakira (purple dress) and Lewis Hamilton (black shirt, white hat) are seen on May 10, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

After the race in Spain, Shakira and Hamilton were photographed sitting next to each other at a dinner with friends.

Then, video surfaced from a Barcelona club where the duo was hanging out with soccer stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Spanish Grand Prix in the day, dinner and clubbing at night, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton making the most of one day. Never thought they'd be a couple but I ship it 🤗❤ pic.twitter.com/BBlkl7epVC — Shakira's Pet 🐺 | ACRÓSTICO 🧸❤️‍🩹 (@sippinmycorona) June 5, 2023

While there's been no confirmation, it seems like the two stars are set on creating one of the world's biggest power couples.