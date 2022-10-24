Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on "American Horror Story" and becoming a social media star during the pandemic, has died at the age of 67, his spokesman confirmed.

Jordan, known for his diminutive 4' 11" height and who appeared in "Will & Grace," "The Cool Kids" and the film "The Help" among others, became something of an even more notable star during the pandemic with his musings on social media that became memes.

He posted on Instagram a day before his death.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it's most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today," Jordan's spokesperson said via phone call to NBC News.

Jordan reportedly died in a car crash in Hollywood Monday morning after suffering some type of medical incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there was a crash at 9:30 a.m. at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood that left the driver dead. The vehicle was driven into a wall, police said.

