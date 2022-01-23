The fashion industry has lost another great.

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away at the age of 73. The sad news was confirmed on the designer's official Instagram on Jan. 23.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022," the statement read alongside a solid black box. "May his soul Rest In Peace."

The announcement was also shared in French.

Mugler's design career spanned nearly half a century. He rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, establishing himself in the haute couture world for his eccentric, sexy style and dressing big names stars including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Madonna and, memorably, Demi Moore in the 1993 movie, "Indecent Proposal."

The talented French visionary was also known for his high-end cosmetic line that included the mega-popular fragrance, Angel, launched in 1992.

Despite retiring from his brand in 2003, Mugler made the exception to design under the name House of Mugler for his close friend Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

Getting his inspiration from Sophia Loren in "Boy on a Dolphin," Mugler constructed the reality star's now-famous "wet couture dress." The custom-made nude silicone organza frock was designed to look like a "California girl stepping out of the ocean." The outfit included a Mr Pearl corset and was paired with a "wet" hairstyle and makeup.

Mugler notedly worked as an artistic advisor to Beyoncé, creating her costumes for her 2009 'I Am... World Tour." He also directed for Cirque du Soleil and has worked as a photographer.

In September 2010, the Thierry Mugler brand was renamed simply Mugler and is now under the purview of American designer Casey Cadwallader.

The brand remains a favorite among today's "It Girls" including Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner.

