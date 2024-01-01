Learn about how the America's Got Talent fantasy league works and get to know the show's latest format

AGT: Fantasy League is finally here! And not only has the brand new spinoff brought back Mel B. to the AGT universe, but it's switching up the format we've come to know and love by pitting Judge against Judge for the first time ever.

Find out exactly how as we break down the new rules.

How AGT: Fantasy League is different from the original AGT

The main detail that makes AGT: Fantasy League unique from any other AGT show is that it will feature unprecedented Judge participation in the competition.

Each Judge — Mel B., Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel — will have a roster of 10 Acts that they personally drafted from the Top 40 competitors announced in November. They'll mentor their drafted Acts during each round throughout the season as apart of their Dream Team. In the end, the winning Act will win a $250,000 grand prize, while the winning mentor will take home bragging rights as the first-ever champion of AGT: Fantasy League.

AGT: Fantasy League's big twist

To shake up the competition even more, Judges have even more power as mentors during Auditions. If they decide to use their Golden Buzzer on an Act that isn't on their Dream Team, that means they've officially taken that performer from another Judge and recruited them for their own roster instead.

How AGT: Fantasy League works

There will be three different rounds of competition across eight 2-hour episodes: Auditions, Semi-Finals, and Finals.

Auditions: Airing January 1, 8, 15, and 22

During the four Audition episodes, a total of 10 Acts will compete every week, each representing their Judge's Dream Team. However, by the end of the episode, only five will advance to the Semi-Finals via the Top 4 from the Superfan Vote and one Golden Buzzer.

Semi-Finals: Airing January 29 and February 5

A total of 20 Acts will advance from auditions to compete in the Semi-Finals.

During each episode, we'll see 10 Acts compete, but just five will get enough Superfan Votes to earn themselves a spot in the Final. These results will be revealed at the end of the two-hour episodes.

Finals: Airing February 12 and February 19

During February 12's episode, the top 10 acts will perform one last time before the Superfans' last vote.

The results will be revealed on Monday, Feb. 19, during the series finale where the winning Act, and Judge, will be crowned.

Who is voting in AGT: Fantasy League?

Just like with other spinoffs AGT: Champions, All-Stars, and Extreme, the Superfans will vote throughout the season during each round. The Superfans are audience members who came from all across America to watch AGT: Fantasy League.

How can I watch AGT: Fantasy League?

Two-hour episodes of AGT: Fantasy League will air every Monday on NBC and NBC.com at 7 p.m. CT beginning January 1, 2024. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.