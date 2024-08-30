Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán break up after 21 years of marriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Leah Remini is ready for her second act.

After all, the "King of Queens" alum has parted ways with her husband Angelo Pagán after almost three decades together.

"After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," Remini and Pagán said in a joint statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) Aug. 29. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us."

Though the former couple — who shares 20-year-old daughter Sofia — are "sad" that their romance is coming to an end, they noted of their cordial breakup, "We are proud of how we have worked through this together."

"We’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones," Remini and Pagán continued. "But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family."

They added, "We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures."

As for what went wrong? Remini and Pagán, who noted that they have never been afraid to speak about their marriage "so publicly," also got candid about why they are calling it quits.

"To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore," they said in their statement. "After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different."

The two added, "We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way."

Remini first met Pagán — an actor with three sons from a previous relationship — in 1996. The pair tied the knot in 2003 at a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

News of Leah's divorce comes a week after her longtime friend and Second Act costar Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce to end her two-year marriage to Ben Affleck. Neither the singer or the Oscar winner have publicly addressed their split, though J.Lo cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for breakup in court documents obtained by E! News.

She listed April 26 as her date of separation from Affleck.

