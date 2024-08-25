Lea Michele gives birth, welcomes baby No. 2 with husband Zandy Reich 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Get ready for her, love, ‘cause she’s a comer mother of two.

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their second baby together, a sister to 3-year-old son Ever.

"Our hearts are so full," the "Glee" alum wrote on Instagram Aug. 25, alongside a photo of the family members touching the newborn's tiny leg. "Emery Sol Reich."

Michele and the retail entrepreneur, who tied the knot in 2019, shared their family was growing in March 2024 when she posted photos of herself showing off her bump on Instagram with the caption “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed.”

Two months later, the actress confirmed that she and Reich were expecting a baby girl with a Mother’s Day Instagram post captioned, “holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter."

And for Michele, this chapter has marked a major turn of priorities. The Tony nominee, who has previously expressed how she had spent so much of her life singularly focused on her career, shared how difficult it was to jump back into work with the Spring Awakening anniversary show a year after welcoming Ever.

"Doing Spring Awakening in November [2021] was the first time that I really left [Ever], and I went back to doing what I really love so much," she told E! News in 2022. "I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7. But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."

In true Rachel Berry fashion, Lea took to the stage once again in the revival of "Funny Girl." But she was sure to make it clear that while she loved playing Fanny Bryce, her family took center stage as she briefly stepped away from the show when Ever had a health scare in March 2023.

Luckily, she was able to share just over a month later that her son was on the road to recovery.

"Everyone is doing really well," Michele told E! News that April. "It's certainly been a challenging month but the most incredible support from my cast and from my family. They're my family as well."

