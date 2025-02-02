Late President Jimmy Carter wins posthumous Grammy

Former President Jimmy Carter has won a posthumous Grammy award.

Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, died in December at age 100. Prior to his passing, Carter was nominated in the audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category at the 2025 Grammys for “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration,” recordings from his final Sunday School lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. Musicians Darius Rucker, Lee Ann Rimes and Jon Batiste are featured on the record.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It’s Carter's fourth Grammy. His posthumous Grammy joins his three previous ones for spoken word album.

If the former president had won before his death, he would've become the oldest Grammy award winner in history.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jason Carter, Jimmy Carter’s grandson, received the award on his behalf. “Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable,” he said in an acceptance speech. “Thank you to the academy.”

Jason Carter, grandson of former US President Jimmy Carter poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration Jimmy Carter" during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the category, Jimmy Carter beat out Barbra Streisand, George Clinton, Dolly Parton and producer Guy Oldfield.

If Streisand won instead of Carter, it would have been her first Grammy win in 38 years.

Currently, the oldest person to win a Grammy was 97-year-old Pinetop Perkins in 2011.

Jimmy Carter's life in pictures