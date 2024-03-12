Lady Gaga defends TikToker Dylan Mulvaney against hate comments

Originally appeared on E! Online

Don't be a drag—be an ally.

That's the message Lady Gaga is spreading after Dylan Mulvaney was met with what the singer described as "vitriol" for posting pictures of the two of them together in honor of International Women's Day. Calling out the "appalling" negativity against the trans activist, Gaga wrote that "this kind of hatred is violence."

"But it is not surprising given the immense work that it's obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us," the 37-year-old penned in a March 11 Instagram post. "I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence."

While Gaga acknowledged that she does not speak for the trans community, she noted that "people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity."

"I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women's Day," the Grammy winner continued, "and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally."

Gaga added, "May we all come together and be loving, accepting, warm, welcoming. May we all stand and honor the complexity and challenge of trans life—that we do not know, but can seek to understand and have compassion for."

A meeting with Gaga has long been on Mulvaney's vision board. As seen in a video the Mulvaney posted on March 8, she told the "A Star Is Born" actress that her bucket list item was finally fulfilled after appearing in a photo shoot together.

"Really? I'll put you on my vision board for life," Gaga told the content creator, who started documenting her transition on social media two years ago. "We love you."

So, how does Mulvaney deal with transphobic remarks? Her solution is simple.

"Not reading the comments," she told E! News earlier this month. "Or Googling my name."

The 27-year-old added, "I now have sort of a way of making sure that I see the good people and I get to interact with them and yes, just kind of skimming past the bad."

