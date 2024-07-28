Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lady Gaga just revealed an Olympic-sized update about her personal life.

The 13-time Grammy winner is engaged to longtime partner Michael Polansky. During a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics July 28, Gaga introduced the politician to Polansky, referring to him as her "fiancé."

Attal posted a video of the conversation on his TikTok, captioning it, "Thank you Lady Gaga for your stunning performance at the opening ceremony. It was breathtaking."

The 38-year-old, who performed a cover of French singer Zizi Jeanmaire's "Mon Truc En Plumes" at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony July 26, had sparked engagement rumors in April when she stepped out wearing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger.

The "Bad Romance" singer and Polansky, a tech investor, first sparked relationship rumors in 2020, when they were photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

The singer made their romance social media official the following February when the two attended the Super Bowl together.

In addition to engagement speculation, Gaga had also faced pregnancy rumors in June when she was photographed with Michael at her sister's wedding.

"Not pregnant," Gaga wrote on TikTok at the time, "just down bad crying at the gym."

This marks the third engagement for Gaga, who split from ex-fiancé Christian Carino in 2019 and was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before their 2016 breakup.