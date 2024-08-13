Kylie Jenner reveals baby name she chose for son Aire before Wolf

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kylie Jenner admits she’s not good with names.

And by that, "The Kardashians" star means it was a true struggle for her and ex Travis Scott to settle on a moniker for their 2-year-old son. And while they ultimately went with Aire Webster, it took quite some time to decide.

“When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was,” she told British Vogue in an interview published August 13. “I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

Indeed, Jenner — who also shares 6-year-old Stormi with Scott — grappled with several names for Aire, including Wolf, which she initially used to introduce him to the world, and another previously unshared title.

“My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time,” the 27-year-old noted. “My daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’”

The Khy founder went on to joke that Stormi still adds to her anxiety that surrounds finding the perfect name for her toddler.

“And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom, I like Knight better,’” Jenner added. “And I’m like, ‘You know what, we are not doing this again.’”

Indeed, Jenner went through the ringer while trying to settle on a cognomen for Aire, before landing on the Hebrew name that means “Lion of God.”

Shortly after Aire was born in February 2022, Jenner shared his former name — Wolf Webster — to her Instagram Stories along with a heart in an otherwise pictureless post.

Behind the scenes, though, Jenner — who’s been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023 — admitted she was never really feeling the moniker and chose it in a moment of hormonal stress after giving birth.

“We had to sign the birth certificate,” she previously explained on a 2022 episode of the Kardashians. “Or else they’d register him without a name and without a Social Security number, so I felt the pressure to choose the name. Right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?’”

Later, the beauty mogul detailed crying in the shower, and feeling at a loss over what to name her baby — a factor she also attributed to her postpartum depression.

“The advice I would give to you is find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child,” Jenner advised on the former episode. “It was like, ‘I’m too emotional, he’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him.’”

But the time Jenner took to perfect her son’s name is only one testament to how motherhood is, as she told British Vogue, “everything” to her.

“No matter what I’m going through or what the Internet writes about me that day, I come home and they just love me unconditionally,” she added. “They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier.”

Indeed, Aire and Stormi are all she needs. With them, Jenner added, “I don’t really need validation from outside sources.”