entertainment

Kristen Wiig and Fiance Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig is a mom to twins!

By Mckenna Aiello

Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Avi Rothman attend the American Museum of Natural History's 2016 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on November 17, 2016 in New York City
Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

E! News has learned that the Bridesmaids star and fianc Avi Rothman recently welcomed twins via surrogate.

Back in May, Kristen, 46, hinted about her status as a mom while hosting Saturday Night Live. In a Mother's Day-themed sketch, the comedienne shared, "I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself."

Several months prior in Aug. 2019, news broke that Wiig had accepted a proposal from Rothman. She and the actor first sparked romance rumors in 2016 while vacationing in Hawaii.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

entertainmentKristen Wiigtwins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us