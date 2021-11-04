Kristen Stewart made a big announcement this week — her longtime girlfriend, writer Dylan Meyer, is now her fiancée. But that’s not all the “Spencer” star revealed.

On Tuesday, she told Howard Stern that when she and Meyer say their “I dos,” she wants the Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri, to preside.

And it just might happen!

Stewart stopped by TODAY Thursday and got a response straight from the “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” star himself.

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding," Fieri said in a message he pre-taped for her TODAY visit. "I’m all in!"

The 31-year-old actor looked absolutely delighted by what he had to say, but Hoda Kotb wanted to make sure Stewart wasn't joking about getting him to do it in the first place. So she asked if the original request was for real.

"Absolutely!" Stewart shot back with a huge smile. "Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this."

Shortly after the interview ended, Fieri replied to the moment on Twitter.

"Oh that offer is legit!" he wrote, along with the crying laughing emoji.

The buzz about hiring the TV chef and Donkey Sauce enthusiast began when Stern asked Stewart who she and Meyer would like to do the honors at their wedding.

“We’re either going to have no one — we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate,” she told the SiriusXM host. “Or ... we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

She added that “the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

