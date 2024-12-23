Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian taps Macaulay Culkin for ‘Santa Baby' Christmas film

Kim Kardashian released a sultry cover of the Christmas classic -- her first musical release in over 13 years.

By Will Reid | E! Online

Kim Kardashian and Macaulay Culkin.
Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian has a new endeavor she’s passionate about: making Christmas music.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Kardashians star put her spin on the song “Santa Baby” with her own rendition of the suggestive holiday standard — originally recorded by Eartha Kitt in 1953 — with a cover version produced by her brother-in-law, Travis Barker, released Dec. 23.

And Kim, 44, stuck to her sultry stylings for the accompanying music video. In the home-movie-style clip, the reality star donned a blonde bob wig as he writhed around a chaotic holiday house party, eventually crawling up to a man in a Santa suit — who is later revealed to be "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The recording also marks a comeback of sorts for the SKIMS founder, who first forayed into the music world in 2011 with the release of her single “Jam (Turn It Up).” But unlike the inherently tongue-in-cheek nature of “Santa Baby,” Kim later expressed regret over the release of the dance track.

PHOTOS: Holidays 2024: Celebs Celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and More

“We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization,” Kim noted to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2014, per The Huffington Post. “But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do... I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have.”

Entertainment News

holidays

Happy Festivus! What is it and how to celebrate the ‘Seinfeld' holiday

streaming series

‘Squid Game' returns, looking for another win with season 2

However, she later softened her stance on the musical venture.

“I talked to The-Dream, who wrote it,” Kim reflected during a subsequent appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2019. “He’s like, ‘Did you have fun?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I had fun!’ And he’s like, ‘OK, then stop being so hard on yourself about making a lame decision.’”

But Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, quickly made it known that she, for one, didn’t think it was lame whatsoever.

“I would give it a nine [out of 10], and I’m not kidding,” Kourtney professed. “I really love it, ‘cause I was in the studio with her. It was, like, a vibe.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for having over-the-top holiday parties, but this year, Kim Kardashian says it will be scaled back.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us