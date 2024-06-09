Originally appeared on E! Online.

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Thompson is expanding his vocabulary.

As the reality star revealed on June 6 episode of "The Kardashians," her and ex Tristan Thompson's 22-month-old has learned to use the word "guncle" as a term of endearment for her hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

"He keeps calling me 'dad' because I guess I look like a basketball player," Fitzsimons quipped, explaining how the toddler came to understand the portmanteau of the words "gay" and "uncle."

"But I was like, 'guncle,' and he was like, 'guncle,'" he continued of Tatum. "I'm so proud of him."

Elsewhere on the episode, Kardashian opened up about her co-parenting dynamic with Thompson — with whom she also shares 6-year-old daughter True Thompson — after his move to Ohio for work.

"Now that he's in Cleveland, this is really, really healthy for us," the Good American founder shared in a confessional. "When Tristan was next door, he still was always over like, 'I wanna put the kids to sleep.'"

And for Kardashian, she prefers the kids keep to a routine.

"I don't want anyone stopping my routine," the 39-year-old explained. "I'm in my rhythm."

As for her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player? She shut down any speculation that she'll rekindle their romance, saying, "The door is closed."

"I feel like everyone has been really judge-y about how I spend my time because I'm not dating, because I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero," she added in a confessional, noting how she has no current interest in pursuing any relationship. "I'm exhausted. I don't want anything. I actually just want to lay in bed, watch my shows, decompress, get up and do my workout."

New episodes of "The Kardashians" air Thursday on Hulu.

