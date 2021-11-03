Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Surprises Customers at DC Bank, Offers Financial Advice

Hart, a spokesperson for Chase Bank, has been touring the country giving talks to small business owners

By Aimee Cho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart surprised customers at a bank in Southeast D.C. to offer financial advice Wednesday.

Hart stopped by the new Chase Community Branch in Skyland Town Center on Good Hope Road SE in an effort to uplift communities of color.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“I’m one that wants to see these things change,” he said. “I’m one that would love to see my community grow.”

Hart, a spokesperson for Chase Bank, has been touring the country giving talks to small business owners.

Entertainment News

dallas black dance theatre 5 hours ago

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Set for First Live Home Turf Performance Since Pandemic

The Sopranos 6 hours ago

‘The Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Confirms Tony's Fate

“The tour is all about going back to the community and having the discussions that we don’t feel like people are having and trying to close the gap in financial literacy,” he said.

He spoke about mistakes he’s made, like spending money instead of saving it and passing up the chance to invest in Uber when it started.

“I didn’t know that I could invest in public companies,” Hart said. “I did not have the knowledge, because it was never presented to me.”

Tom Gay, who is starting a business called Duke and Duchess that will offer arts classes to young people, said meeting Hart gave her motivation.

“It was just, like, perfect today, and it’s, like, that was a drive for me, that I just gotta do it,” she said. “I have to put myself out there.”

This article tagged under:

Kevin HartCHASE BANKfinancial literacy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us